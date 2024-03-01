Previous
Chilling Out With Frankie
Chilling Out With Frankie

Today, I'm looking after Frankie. I got to my folks place at 7am and settled in for a day of hanging out with the little guy.

He's sleeping in front if the floor fan right now... nope, he's not spoiled... and yesterday I found a nice new bed at my new workplace for him that Dad picked up for him.
