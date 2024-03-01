Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5170
Chilling Out With Frankie
Today, I'm looking after Frankie. I got to my folks place at 7am and settled in for a day of hanging out with the little guy.
He's sleeping in front if the floor fan right now... nope, he's not spoiled... and yesterday I found a nice new bed at my new workplace for him that Dad picked up for him.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5170
photos
10
followers
17
following
1416% complete
View this month »
5163
5164
5165
5166
5167
5168
5169
5170
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
1st March 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frankie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close