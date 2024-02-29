Previous
Terrarium by mozette
Terrarium

I was pricing DVDs today and found this lovely thing sitting in a box next to me.

It needs a new cork, but I'll find a good place for it.
29th February 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
