This is a land gun from a war here in my area. It was used in war to defend Brisbane at the mouth of the Brisbane River.Here's a link to explain it better. A few years back, some anti-gun groups wanted The Big Gun removed. But it's been disabled, and filled with concrete, so it'll never be used again.It has been at Underwood as long as I can remember, as it was there a year before I was born at the entrance of a scrap yard. Now, it is next to Pattermore's Meats, which is another historic landmark here in Underwood.