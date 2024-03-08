Previous
Big Clean Out by mozette
Big Clean Out

Cleaning out gets easier as you go on. When you've got to the pointy end of it, it becomes a little tedious but if you don't go through the small stuff, it becomes big stuff.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1418% complete

