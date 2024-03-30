Previous
Finishing Up by mozette
Photo 5199

Finishing Up

I started this big painting in 2021. Then I was hospitalised with c.diff... and couldn't finish it for a long time.

It's 3 years later, I'm finishing the darn thing!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

