Photo 5198
Winter
We got our winter stock out this week. I scored two beautiful ponchos and a lovely jumper/sweater.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
Dorothy
ace
And I’m looking for summer clothes! 😊. Have always preferred fall and winter things.
March 29th, 2024
