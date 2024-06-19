Previous
Minding Frankie by mozette
Photo 5280

Minding Frankie

I was just about to head out the door to go grocery shopping, when Dad phoned and asked if I could look after Frankie today.

The plan was for Friday, but the friends they were going to lunch with found they had plan changes... so today was the day. I didn't mind.

He's a good little guy.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise