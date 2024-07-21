Previous
One Hand Darlek Clock by mozette
Photo 5312

One Hand Darlek Clock

Some years back, Mum bought me this clock. It keeps good time, and you're able to read it.

I've had the mechanism replaced once by a very bewildered clock builder at Wooloongabba here in Brisbane, who also said it was the funniest repair he's ever done.

And for this month, I thought it was quite apt as it's blue.

Month of blue.
