Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5312
One Hand Darlek Clock
Some years back, Mum bought me this clock. It keeps good time, and you're able to read it.
I've had the mechanism replaced once by a very bewildered clock builder at Wooloongabba here in Brisbane, who also said it was the funniest repair he's ever done.
And for this month, I thought it was quite apt as it's blue.
Month of blue.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5312
photos
15
followers
25
following
1455% complete
View this month »
5305
5306
5307
5308
5309
5310
5311
5312
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
dr_who
,
darlek
,
month_of_blue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close