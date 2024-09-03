Previous
A Day With Frankie by mozette
A Day With Frankie

Today I hung out with Frankie.

He enjoyed watching the neighbourhood from all the doors, and sleeping in the sun.

Early afternoon has him enjoying the day like most humans do.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
