Photo 5355
My Next Read
I've attempted reading this one before... but I was in a big slump. This time, I'm in a different frame of mind.
As usual, it's a slow burn in the beginning of his massive books, but that's why Stephen King is the king of writing... right?
This is my 6th Stephen King book in 3 months.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
reading
,
books
,
stephen_king
