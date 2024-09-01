Previous
Spring by mozette
Photo 5354

Spring

The first day of Spring here in Australia.

And my beans are happy, so is my spinach.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Lesley ace
Ah lovely to see
September 1st, 2024  
