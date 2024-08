A Taste of Summer

It's August, and we've been getting some very Summer-like weather over the past week.



So, after I sweated through my fever last night - and yes, I've caught a cold over the last few days - I got the sheets out, watered the garden and opened the greenhouse. Then I chilled out under the awning.



The rest of the day was spent hiding inside because it was too hot to go outside. But the bed was made up, shower and both toilets cleaned, and I finished reading 'Fairy Tale' by Stephen King.



A very chilled day.