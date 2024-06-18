Sign up
Photo 5279
Adding to the Collection
My favourite author, Stephen King, has been putting out some new books.
Well, I have to catch up with my reading.
Yesterday, I showed what I'm currently reading. Today, I thought to show what I'm hoping to get in and read in the next year.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5279
Tags
books
,
collection
,
stephen_king
,
my_place
,
my_collections
