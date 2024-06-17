Sign up
Previous
Photo 5278
Coffee and Book
The best combination of simple things in the world: a well-made coffee, and a good book.
Who could ask for more?
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
17th June 2024 11:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
coffee
books
simple_things
