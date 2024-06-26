Previous
28 Years by mozette
28 Years

I've had these boots since 1997. They travelled to the UK with me, and I stood in Loch Ness in them. They have been the most comfy, well-travelled shoes I've ever owned.

And today, the soles fell off them. They walked their last mile in my backyard, as I used them as gardening shoes.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
