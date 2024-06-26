Sign up
28 Years
I've had these boots since 1997. They travelled to the UK with me, and I stood in Loch Ness in them. They have been the most comfy, well-travelled shoes I've ever owned.
And today, the soles fell off them. They walked their last mile in my backyard, as I used them as gardening shoes.
26th June 2024
5280
5281
5282
5283
5284
5285
5286
5287
