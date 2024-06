That's Not My Car!

No, it's not...



This morning, I was on my way to art group when I felt a blast of heat on my feet in the driver's well.

My feet were wet by the time I got to art. I thought it was my feet sweating. But at midday, when I was heading home I felt more hot water spraying on my feet!

It turns out it's the heating matrix in my Focus. It's being taken in to the air conditioning place to be fixed. I had to drive Mum's car home.