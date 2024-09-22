Sign up
Photo 5375
Art in the Office
I'm still decorating my office.
The painting is by Mark Davey. He passed away in 2019 from cancer. And I nabbed this one from his collection donated to the Logan Artists Association fir the members to take if they wanted.
The photos were birthday presents from Geoff Treagus. He's a photographer I know.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
