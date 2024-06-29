Previous
New Gardening Shoes by mozette
I scored these from Lifeline where I work. They're not leather, but I gave them a quick polish and they fit well and are comfy. They will do as a solid, cheap shoe to work in while gardening.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
