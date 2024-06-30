Previous
New Garden Arch by mozette
Photo 5291

New Garden Arch

I bought my garden arch today. It's part of my garden maintenance plan for 2024.

This one is bigger, and made from iron. So it was more expensive. I don't mind it's going to last longer.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

