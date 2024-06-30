Sign up
Previous
Photo 5291
New Garden Arch
I bought my garden arch today. It's part of my garden maintenance plan for 2024.
This one is bigger, and made from iron. So it was more expensive. I don't mind it's going to last longer.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5291
photos
14
followers
24
following
1449% complete
View this month »
5284
5285
5286
5287
5288
5289
5290
5291
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
30th June 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
garden_arch
