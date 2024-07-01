Previous
Broke by mozette
Broke

Yesterday, my friend Kerry and I were hanging out after building the new arch, and she shifted in her chair and we heard it make an awful noise.

On looking at it, it had snapped. She felt awful, but seeing this outdoor setting is about 15 years old, it's lasted me really well.

I'll ask Dad to see if he can weld it for me.
1st July 2024

