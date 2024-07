A Cold Morning

I was up at 6am, in the dark, chilliness of this Brisbane morning to head out to care for the one and only little guy: Frankie.



Mum had to go to hospital today for an eye procedure, to get the lens in her left eye replaced. And Frankie couldn't be taken into the hospital, or left alone.

So, once my folks drove off, he did the smartest thing and went back to bed.