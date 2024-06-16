Previous
A Classic Turns 50 by mozette
Photo 5277

A Classic Turns 50

A mere 6 months or so after I turned the big 5-0, Stephen King's first novel has done as well.

I had to obtain it to add to my collection.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
