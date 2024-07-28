Previous
Blue by mozette
Blue

At Lifeline a few weeks ago, I was allowed to fix up the Youth Event Area. And I thought to get in and make the shelves and chair a reading area, we've sold so many teapots since I set it up.

28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Lynda Parker
