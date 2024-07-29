Sign up
Photo 5320
Blue
I spent a bit of time yesterday cleaning out my stitch section of my art shelves. There's all colours in the books there. And to the right is the blue case of my Grandpa's typewriter. It still works and I have ink to keep it going.
Month of blue.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
art
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
,
month_of_blue
