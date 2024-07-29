Previous
Blue by mozette
Photo 5320

Blue

I spent a bit of time yesterday cleaning out my stitch section of my art shelves. There's all colours in the books there. And to the right is the blue case of my Grandpa's typewriter. It still works and I have ink to keep it going.

Month of blue.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise