Previous
Work In Progress by mozette
Photo 5321

Work In Progress

I've been working on a lovely blanket. It's going 17 colours in it with a lovely shade of navy blue in it.

Month of blue.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
This looks amazing
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise