Previous
View of Blue by mozette
Photo 5322

View of Blue

I'm sitting on my great-grandmother's chaise lounge and reading a Stephen King book. It's a great thing to do in a day, just read for a few hours.

Month of blue.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise