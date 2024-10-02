Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5385
Sunset At Bondi
This is one of my paintings at the Logan Artists Association, where I've got a solo exhibition opening this Saturday morning.
I'm so excited about this.
Month_of_purple.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5385
photos
16
followers
29
following
1475% complete
View this month »
5378
5379
5380
5381
5382
5383
5384
5385
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd October 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
exhibition
,
crafty_pegs
,
month_of_purple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close