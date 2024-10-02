Previous
Sunset At Bondi by mozette
Sunset At Bondi

This is one of my paintings at the Logan Artists Association, where I've got a solo exhibition opening this Saturday morning.

I'm so excited about this.

Month_of_purple.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
