Summer Growth by mozette
Photo 5383

Summer Growth

It's been raining and cold here. Now that's weirdly good for crops. My greenhouse is bursting with growth.

There's green beans, purple beans, capsicum, spinach and strawberries, along with basil and oregano. How beautiful is this?
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city ace
Nice little garden
September 30th, 2024  
