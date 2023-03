Seyðisfjørður. Island

Had a little trip up here in the village today, very cold and blizzard minus -6 degrees, but a nice trip, we were supposed to sail again this evening at 8pm, but there are many who are going along and are on the other side of the mountain, it has started digging so it can come along, sails around 24 and will be back in Tórshavn at 18 tomorrow☃️☃️