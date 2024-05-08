Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Fridtjof Nansen from Norway has come here with tourists today, not the best weather today, fog and rain, so what's with us doesn't see much here today, so a lot of people went down in the city today
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
