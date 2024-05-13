Previous
Tindhólmur by mubbur
Tindhólmur

Tindhólmur, it's a small island where no one lives, it's right by the airfield on Vågø, you go out there as a tourist, with those who sail out there, you're not allowed to go out there by yourself, it's protected
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a peaceful day on the ocean, excellent photograph
May 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2024  
