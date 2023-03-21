Previous
Seyðisfjørður. Island by mubbur
Seyðisfjørður. Island

Traveled from Tórshavn yesterday on the annual sailor's trip which is here every year to Iceland, we arrived at Seydisfjørð in Iceland at 09:00 this morning and were supposed to take a bus trip to a village and see a sailor's museum, but when we got here it was so very blizzard that all the roads are closed here, so we can't get ashore, , will lie here until tomorrow evening at 20:00 I hope the weather will be better tomorrow so we can go for a trip there, we are 300 people with us, so we enjoy the time on board with singing and good food
Fisher Family
A lovely series of shots of life on board ship. I do hope that the weather improves for you so that you can see something of Iceland!

Ian
March 21st, 2023  
