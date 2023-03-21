Seyðisfjørður. Island

Traveled from Tórshavn yesterday on the annual sailor's trip which is here every year to Iceland, we arrived at Seydisfjørð in Iceland at 09:00 this morning and were supposed to take a bus trip to a village and see a sailor's museum, but when we got here it was so very blizzard that all the roads are closed here, so we can't get ashore, , will lie here until tomorrow evening at 20:00 I hope the weather will be better tomorrow so we can go for a trip there, we are 300 people with us, so we enjoy the time on board with singing and good food