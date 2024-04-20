Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Bøur
Bøur is a small village that is located just after Sørvág on Vágoy, and where our airport is located, a nice and cozy little village that I often pass by and take some photos
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
1
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
Such a picturesque scene
April 20th, 2024
