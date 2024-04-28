Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, home alone tonight, so it should be something easy and good. fish&chips, it was good, hope it will be better tomorrow so I can get to Vires's summer house, the wife is there now, fingers crossed to get a little trip out tomorrow👍😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Perfect comfort food!
April 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Glad you enjoyed it.
April 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love fish and chips
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks😊
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks me to👍😊
April 28th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of one of my favourite meals! I hope you feel well enough tomorrow to go to Vires's summer house.

Ian
April 28th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Ho, ho, ho, spoil yourself!
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks hope so to👍😊
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli Thanks👍😊
April 28th, 2024  
Pat
Delicious, you’re making me hungry!
April 28th, 2024  
