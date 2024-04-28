Sign up
Photo 484
Hoyvík
Yes, home alone tonight, so it should be something easy and good. fish&chips, it was good, hope it will be better tomorrow so I can get to Vires's summer house, the wife is there now, fingers crossed to get a little trip out tomorrow👍😊
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson
ace
Perfect comfort food!
April 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Glad you enjoyed it.
April 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love fish and chips
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks😊
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks me to👍😊
April 28th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of one of my favourite meals! I hope you feel well enough tomorrow to go to Vires's summer house.
Ian
April 28th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Ho, ho, ho, spoil yourself!
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks hope so to👍😊
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks👍😊
April 28th, 2024
Pat
Delicious, you’re making me hungry!
April 28th, 2024
Ian