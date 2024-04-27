Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, I should have gone camping this weekend, but it didn't work out, still at home and not ok at the end, have a good weekend everyone 🌞😊
27th April 2024

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Aww continuing to wish you well. Camping soon, I am sure.
April 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks hope so 🌞😊
April 27th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Won't be long before you can go camping, but best to make sure you are well first!

Ian
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Bad luck. Get fixed up and take off!!
April 27th, 2024  
