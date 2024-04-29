Sign up
Previous
Photo 485
Sandavág
Yes, I managed to get a trip to the cottage, nice, you get just 3 photos from Sandavág and the beautiful church that is here😊
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
I'm pleased that you managed to have a trip! Three lovely shots!
Ian
April 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes me to👍😊
April 29th, 2024
Ian