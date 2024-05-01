Previous
Norðlýsið by mubbur
Norðlýsið

Norðlýsið, one of our lovely sailing ships that we have here in Tórshavn, has sailed with the many, he knew who was skipper there a few years ago, it sails with tourists around up here in the summer😊
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
So stately and beautiful, these older sailing ships. Lovely capture, really like the harbour scene.
May 1st, 2024  
