Photo 487
Norðlýsið
Norðlýsið, one of our lovely sailing ships that we have here in Tórshavn, has sailed with the many, he knew who was skipper there a few years ago, it sails with tourists around up here in the summer😊
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen
ace
So stately and beautiful, these older sailing ships. Lovely capture, really like the harbour scene.
May 1st, 2024
