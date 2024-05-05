Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, today our granddaughter was baptized, and Heini's 4th birthday, so a big day, and the grandmother was named, her name is Nomi Vinther Lindenskov, a lovely name, and the wife is happy❤️😊🇫🇴
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds wonderful
May 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful images for your family album. I really love the bottom right hand one.. :)
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks yes á Nice day 🇫🇴😊
May 5th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Til lukku við teimum 🇫🇴
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takk🇫🇴😊
May 5th, 2024  
