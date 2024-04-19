Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Gásadalur
In Gásadalur, old houses were built
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
475
photos
58
followers
58
following
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
19th April 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lovely houses with their green roofs
April 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous combination of building materials.
April 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 19th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such lovely buildings.
April 19th, 2024
