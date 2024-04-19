Previous
Gásadalur by mubbur
Gásadalur

In Gásadalur, old houses were built
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Lovely houses with their green roofs
April 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a marvellous combination of building materials.
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 19th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such lovely buildings.
April 19th, 2024  
