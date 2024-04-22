Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes no photo outside today, went to the doctor, got a brush and other good things, going back again in two days, so hope I feel better soon, this is not good🥲🥲
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn ace
Hope you are on the up and up soon
April 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Hope you get better quick
April 22nd, 2024  
