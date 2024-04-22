Sign up
Photo 478
Hoyvík
Yes no photo outside today, went to the doctor, got a brush and other good things, going back again in two days, so hope I feel better soon, this is not good🥲🥲
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
478
photos
58
followers
58
following
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:13pm
Dawn
ace
Hope you are on the up and up soon
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Hope you get better quick
April 22nd, 2024
