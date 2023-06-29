Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

New construction, more and more apartments are being built here now
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
