Previous
Skálavík by mubbur
224 / 365

Skálavík

Yes, a nice camping meeting and good food, and good singing and music here in Skálavík, it's the last time we have to take the ferry across the strait, a new underwater tunnel opens here in Dec, it's going to be great
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Love the post box.
August 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks I think it is in the Guinness of record😊
August 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice roasted pig.
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise