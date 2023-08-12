Sign up
Skálavík
Yes, a nice camping meeting and good food, and good singing and music here in Skálavík, it's the last time we have to take the ferry across the strait, a new underwater tunnel opens here in Dec, it's going to be great
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the post box.
August 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks I think it is in the Guinness of record😊
August 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice roasted pig.
August 13th, 2023
