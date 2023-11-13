Previous
Photo Collage Seeden. Denmark by mubbur
Photo Collage Seeden. Denmark

So the trip is over in Malmö, Sweden, now the trip goes to Denmark, I'm in Jutland now with some friends, I was supposed to take photos in the evening, but it was raining so much that we ended up at a sushi restaurant in Billund😊
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn ace
A nice collage
November 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn Thanks😊
November 13th, 2023  
