Grindsted. Denmark by mubbur
318 / 365

Grindsted. Denmark

Am in Grindsted, had a trip here in the city, there are several roundabouts here and all have a pot on top, got one with smoke on top, it's a work just behind, it comes from the chimney there, so just got a picture it on
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Very stylish pots and I like the floodlit house
November 14th, 2023  
