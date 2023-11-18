Previous
Hirtshals by mubbur
322 / 365

Hirtshals

Yes, then the day came when I turned my nose back home again, was just a trip out by the lighthouse, also an old bunker from the time of the war, and the Norrøna ferry coming into Hirtshals
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful collage and I like the narrative
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage
November 18th, 2023  
