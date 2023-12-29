Sign up
Previous
363 / 365
Vestmanna
A trip to Vestmanna, a settlement located approx. 45 minutes north of Tórshavn
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
12
6
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
363
photos
49
followers
51
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
12
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a beautiful scene
December 29th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Oh that's so beautiful.
December 29th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
THis is very beautiful!
December 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow, picture perfect
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer
Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, a perfect postcard photo!
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@kchuk
Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks yes 🧑🎄😊
December 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
December 30th, 2023
