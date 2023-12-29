Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
363 / 365

Vestmanna

A trip to Vestmanna, a settlement located approx. 45 minutes north of Tórshavn
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Such a beautiful scene
December 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Oh that's so beautiful.
December 29th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
THis is very beautiful!
December 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow, picture perfect
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, a perfect postcard photo!
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@kchuk Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks yes 🧑‍🎄😊
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
December 30th, 2023  
