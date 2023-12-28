Sign up
Hoyvík
Yes, still good and cold winter weather here, in our little lake here☃️
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
A beautiful view across the bay!
Ian
December 28th, 2023
