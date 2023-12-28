Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, still good and cold winter weather here, in our little lake here☃️
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
A beautiful view across the bay!

Ian
December 28th, 2023  
