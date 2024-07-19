Previous
Quateira Portugal by mubbur
Quateira Portugal

Yes, a nice day here, as we are just having fun here after the long journey yesterday, with delays, there is plenty of good fish to be had in the supermarket here, a nice place we live in😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
You're living a one of the best places in the world
July 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing looking fish
July 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Have a wonderful time!
July 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks yes it i Nice here, will be here to 29 juli🌞😊
July 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Thanks😊
July 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Ghanks😊
July 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a nice place & the fish looks great!
July 19th, 2024  
