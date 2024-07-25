Previous
Algarve coast by mubbur
Algarve coast

Today we had a nice trip along the Algarve coast, beautiful to sail here and many caves and grottoes to see here, again a warm day about 38 degrees in the shade🌞
25th July 2024

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
