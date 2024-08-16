Sign up
Photo 594
SMS Shopping Center. Tórshavn
Also a stormy and rainy day, so we went for a trip to bronze in our little shopping center😊
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne
ace
Yummy food!
August 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Is Faroe Island cuisine quite Scandinavian in style? I feel like I am looking at a delicious Scandinavian meal.
August 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks😊
August 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes it is👍😊
August 16th, 2024
